Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Tirur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Tirur Assembly Constituency (AC No 45) in Malappuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Tirur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian Union Muslim League candidate C. Mammutty won Tirur constituency seat by a margin of 4.50% beating National Secular Conference candidate Gafoor P Lillis by 7,061 votes.

