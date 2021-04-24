Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Tirurangadi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Tirurangadi Assembly Constituency (AC No 43) in Malappuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Tirurangadi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian Union Muslim League candidate P.K Abdu Rabb won Tirurangadi constituency seat by a margin of 4.50% beating Independent candidate Niyas Pulikkalakath by 6,043 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tirurangadi assembly constituency.