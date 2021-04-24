Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Vadakara Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Vadakara Assembly Constituency (AC No 20) in Kozhikode district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Vadakara Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Janata Dal (Secular) candidate C.K.Nanu won Vadakara constituency seat by a margin of 7.40% beating Janata Dal (United) candidate Manayath Chandran by 9,511 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Vadakara assembly constituency.