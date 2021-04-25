Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Vamanapuram Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Vamanapuram Assembly Constituency (AC No 131) in Thiruvananthapuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Vamanapuram Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Adv. D.K.Murali won Vamanapuram constituency seat by a margin of 6.80% beating Indian National Congress candidate Adv.T.Sarathchandra Prasad by 9,596 votes.

