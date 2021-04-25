Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Vattiyoorkavu Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Vattiyoorkavu Assembly Constituency (AC No 133) in Thiruvananthapuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate K Muraleedharan won Vattiyoorkavu constituency seat by a margin of 5.60% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan by 7,622 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituency.