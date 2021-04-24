Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Vypen Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Vypen Assembly Constituency (AC No 79) in Ernakulam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Vypen Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate S Sarma won Vypen constituency seat by a margin of 14.90% beating Indian National Congress candidate K R Subhash by 19,353 votes.

