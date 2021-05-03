Kerala Assembly will have 11 women MLAs, most in 20 years

For the first time since 2001, there will be a double-digit representation of women MLAs in the Kerala Assembly as 11 of them have been elected to the 140 member house in the April 6 polls.

A total of 103 women contested in the elections, but only 11 made it into the assembly, as per the Election Commission figures.

The number of women representatives in the Assembly was just eight in the 2016 elections.

There were 13 women MLAs in Kerala in 1996, as per the figures.

This time, there will be 10 ruling LDF women MLAs and a lone woman representative of the UDF opposition camp- the front-backed RMP leader K K Rema, who won from Vadakara in Kozhikode.

As the widow of slain RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan, this victory was also sweet personal revenge for Rema against the ruling CPI(M).

A firebrand local leader who broke away from the Marxist party, Chandrasekharan was hacked to death, allegedly by the CPI(M) workers on May 4, 2012.

Health Minister K K Shailaja will enter the House with a record majority of over 60,000 votes from the Mattannur constituency.

It is the second term for Veena George, C K Asha and U Prathibha. The prominent losers include Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma, former Congress minister P K Jayalakshmi, ex-MLA Shanimol Usman, DCC president Bindhu Krishna and senior BJP leader Sobha Surendran.

Though BJP-NDA fielded the most number of women (20) in the April 6 polls, none of them made it to the House.