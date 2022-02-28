DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections

DH Radio | The Poll Whistle: Complexities of Manipur elections

Militancy, AFSPA and more: A deep-dive into Manipur's poll dynamics

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 28 2022, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 11:41 ist
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh files nomination seeking re-election for 5th time. Credit: IANS Photo

Hello and welcome to another edition of DH Radio's Poll Whistle series.

We put the spotlight on Manipur, a state heading to the polling booths in two phases.

Track Assembly Election updates here

To go deeper into the electoral dynamics there, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to Deccan Herald Principal Correspondent Sumir Karmakar.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assembly Elections 2022
Manipur
dh radio
DH Podcast
Manipur Assembly Elections
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022
Manipur Assembly Polls 2022
Manipur Polls

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections

DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections

Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more

Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more

Rooftop rescues in play as Australia floods

Rooftop rescues in play as Australia floods

Ukraine-made cargo plane Mriya burnt in shelling

Ukraine-made cargo plane Mriya burnt in shelling

DH Toon | US wants somebody to listen!

DH Toon | US wants somebody to listen!

Key questions after Putin's nuclear announcement

Key questions after Putin's nuclear announcement

Experts warn end of Omicron surge isn't end of pandemic

Experts warn end of Omicron surge isn't end of pandemic

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

 