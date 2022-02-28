Manipur Assembly Elections: Tipaimukh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Tipaimukh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 55) in Churuchandpur district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Tipaimukh Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Dr. Chaltonlien Amo won Tipaimukh constituency seat beating BJP candidate Dr. Lallukhum Fimate by a margin of 626 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tipaimukh constituency were 17862. Of that, 11773 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

