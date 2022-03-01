Modi accuses Congress of nurturing militancy in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of "nurturing and encouraging militancy in Manipur".

Addressing an election rally in Manipur virtually from Delhi, PM Modi hit out at the Congress accusing it of the instability, backwardness and corruption in Manipur. He said people would not support the party again in this election. "In the first round of assembly elections in Manipur (on Monday), people gave their blessings to the BJP. With the enormous support in the second round of elections, the people would facilitate the double engine government in Manipur."

The Prime Minister said that the people of Manipur sacrificed for India's Independence, but the Congress did not give any importance to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the other freedom fighters even as the Indian National Army first hoisted the national flag in Manipur's Moirang.

The Prime Minister said that Manipur will be the export and international gateway of India and the state would be connected to the Asian and European countries through the Asian Highway project.

The Prime Minister said that under the Act East policy, the northeastern states would be linked with the Asian countries to boost trade and business.

Addressing an election rally in Manipur virtually from Delhi, Modi said that the under construction India's first Sports University in Manipur would be made an international institute.

He said an AIIMS and a Skill University would be set up in Manipur and added that Indian boxing legend M.C. Mary Kom and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu from Manipur are India's sports iconic personalities.

Modi said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the all round development of the northeastern region, established a separate ministry - Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) - but the Congress led previous UPA government kept the ministry inactive as they do not want the development of the region.

Saying that to take forward the development of the northeastern region, Central ministers are frequently visiting the region. He said Manipur government's "Go to Hills" and "Go to Village" programmes exposed the Congress conspiracies and anti-development agenda.

