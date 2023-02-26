Nagaland Election: Alungtaki constituency result

Nagaland Election: Alungtaki Assembly constituency result 2023

Alungtaki is one of 12 Assembly seats won by the BJP in 2018 elections

  • Feb 26 2023, 02:58 ist
Representative image, Credit: PTI File Photo

In Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, Alungtaki constituency (AC No. 30) in Mokokchung district voted on February 27. Over 13.9 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Nagaland polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Nagaland is scheduled to end on March 12, 2023.

Alungtaki is one of 12 Assembly seats won by the BJP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Alungtaki constituency in the Nagaland election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

 

In Nagaland election 2018, BJP candidate Temjen Imna Along won Alungtaki Assembly constituency seat after securing 5981 votes. The BJP candidate defeated NPF candidate Dr. Benjongliba Aier by a margin of 2516 votes.

In 2018, Alungtaki constituency had 14407 electors, including 7231 males and 7176 females.

While NPF secured 38.8 per cent votes, NDPP managed to bag 25.2 per cent. The BJP got 15.3 per cent votes and NPP secured 6.9 per cent. In 2018, Nagaland saw 9 parties register to contest the elections along with an additional 11 Independent candidates.

