Nagaland Election: Angetyongpang Assembly constituency result 2023

In Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, Angetyongpang constituency (AC No. 24) in Mokokchung district voted on February 27. Over 13.9 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Nagaland polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Nagaland is scheduled to end on March 12, 2023.

Angetyongpang is the only seat won by an Independent candidate in 2018 elections.

In Nagaland election 2018, IND candidate Tongpang Ozukum won Angetyongpang Assembly constituency seat after securing 15566 votes. The IND candidate defeated NDPP candidate Alemtemshi Jamir by a margin of 148 votes.

In 2018, Angetyongpang constituency had 15566 electors, including 8044 males and 7522 females.

While NPF secured 38.8 per cent votes, NDPP managed to bag 25.2 per cent. The BJP got 15.3 per cent votes and NPP secured 6.9 per cent. In 2018, Nagaland saw 9 parties register to contest the elections along with an additional 11 Independent candidates.