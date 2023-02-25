Nagaland Election: Arkakong Assembly constituency result 2023

In Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, Arkakong constituency (AC No. 22) in Mokokchung district voted on February 27. Over 13.9 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Nagaland polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Nagaland is scheduled to end on March 12, 2023.

Arkakong is among the 2 seats won by NPEP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Arkakong constituency in the Nagaland election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Nagaland election 2018, NPEP candidate Shri Imnatiba won Arkakong Assembly constituency seat after securing 16379 votes. The NPEP candidate defeated NPF candidate Shri Nuklutoshi by a margin of 1006 votes.

In 2018, Arkakong constituency had 16379 electors, including 8366 males and 8013 females.

While NPF secured 38.8 per cent votes, NDPP managed to bag 25.2 per cent. The BJP got 15.3 per cent votes and NPP secured 6.9 per cent. In 2018, Nagaland saw 9 parties register to contest the elections along with an additional 11 Independent candidates.