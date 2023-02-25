Nagaland Election: Atoizu constituency result

Nagaland Election: Atoizu Assembly constituency result 2023

Atoizu is one of the 26 Assembly seats won by the NPF in 2018 elections

  • Feb 25 2023, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 14:47 ist
Representative image.

In Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, Atoizu constituency (AC No. 32) in Zunheboto district voted on February 27. Over 13.9 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Nagaland polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Nagaland is scheduled to end on March 12, 2023.

Atoizu is one of the 26 Assembly seats won by the NPF in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Atoizu constituency in the Nagaland election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Nagaland election 2018, NPF candidate Picto won Atoizu Assembly constituency seat after securing 7643 votes. The NPF candidate defeated BJP candidate K.L.Chishi by a margin of 5432 votes.

In 2018, Atoizu constituency had 15594 electors, including 7715 males and 7879 females.

While NPF secured 38.8 per cent votes, NDPP managed to bag 25.2 per cent. The BJP got 15.3 per cent votes and NPP secured 6.9 per cent. In 2018, Nagaland saw 9 parties register to contest the elections along with an additional 11 Independent candidates.

 

 

