Nagaland Election: Mokokchung Town Assembly constituency result 2023

In Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, Mokokchung Town constituency (AC No. 27) in Mokokchung district voted on February 27. Over 13.9 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Nagaland polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Nagaland is scheduled to end on March 12, 2023.

Mokokchung Town is one of the 18 Assembly seats won by the NDPP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Mokokchung Town constituency in the Nagaland election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Nagaland election 2018, NDPP candidate Metsubo Jamir won Mokokchung Town Assembly constituency seat after securing 7179 votes. The NDPP candidate defeated NPF candidate C. Apok Jamir by a margin of 28 votes.

In 2018, Mokokchung Town constituency had 7179 electors, including 3588 males and 3591 females.

While NPF secured 38.8 per cent votes, NDPP managed to bag 25.2 per cent. The BJP got 15.3 per cent votes and NPP secured 6.9 per cent. In 2018, Nagaland saw 9 parties register to contest the elections along with an additional 11 Independent candidates.