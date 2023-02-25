Nagaland Election: Monguya Assembly constituency result 2023

In Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, Monguya constituency (AC No. 25) in Mokokchung district voted on February 27. Over 13.9 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Nagaland polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Nagaland is scheduled to end on March 12, 2023.

Monguya is one of the 26 Assembly seats won by the NPF in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Monguya constituency in the Nagaland election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Nagaland election 2018, NPF candidate Ngangshi K Ao won Monguya Assembly constituency seat after securing 16014 votes. The NPF candidate defeated NDPP candidate Alemtemshi Jamir by a margin of 1004 votes.

In 2018, Monguya constituency had 16014 electors, including 7890 males and 8124 females.

While NPF secured 38.8 per cent votes, NDPP managed to bag 25.2 per cent. The BJP got 15.3 per cent votes and NPP secured 6.9 per cent. In 2018, Nagaland saw 9 parties register to contest the elections along with an additional 11 Independent candidates.