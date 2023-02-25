Nagaland Election: Satakha Assembly constituency result 2023

In Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, Satakha constituency (AC No. 36) in Zunheboto district voted on February 27. Over 13.9 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Nagaland polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Nagaland is scheduled to end on March 12, 2023.

Satakha is the only seat won by JD(U) in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Satakha constituency in the Nagaland election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Nagaland election 2018, JD(U) candidate G. Kaito Aye won Satakha Assembly constituency seat after securing 6431 votes. The JD(U) candidate defeated NPF candidate Zheito Chophy by a margin of 70 votes.

In 2018, Satakha constituency had 16189 electors, including 8169 males and 8020 females.

While NPF secured 38.8 per cent votes, NDPP managed to bag 25.2 per cent. The BJP got 15.3 per cent votes and NPP secured 6.9 per cent. In 2018, Nagaland saw 9 parties register to contest the elections along with an additional 11 Independent candidates.