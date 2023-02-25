Nagaland Election: Seyochung–Sitimi Assembly constituency result 2023

In Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, Seyochung–Sitimi constituency (AC No. 59) in Tuensang district voted on February 27. Over 13.9 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Nagaland polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Nagaland is scheduled to end on March 12, 2023.

Seyochung–Sitimi is one of 12 Assembly seats won by the BJP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Seyochung–Sitimi constituency in the Nagaland election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Nagaland election 2018, BJP candidate V. Kashiho Sangtam won Seyochung–Sitimi Assembly constituency seat after securing 9830 votes. The BJP candidate defeated NPF candidate C Kipili Sangtam by a margin of 8555 votes.

In 2018, Seyochung–Sitimi constituency had 21744 electors, including 10816 males and 10928 females.

While NPF secured 38.8 per cent votes, NDPP managed to bag 25.2 per cent. The BJP got 15.3 per cent votes and NPP secured 6.9 per cent.In 2018, Nagaland saw 9 parties register to contest the elections along with an additional 11 Independent candidates.