Nagaland Election: Suruhuto Assembly constituency result 2023

In Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, Suruhuto constituency (AC No. 33) in Zunheboto district voted on February 27. Over 13.9 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Nagaland polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Nagaland is scheduled to end on March 12, 2023.

Suruhuto is one of 12 Assembly seats won by the BJP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Suruhuto constituency in the Nagaland election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Nagaland election 2018, BJP candidate H Khehovi won Suruhuto Assembly constituency seat after securing 10860 votes. The BJP candidate defeated NPF candidate Dr. Kaito Jakhalu by a margin of 1314 votes.

In 2018, Suruhuto constituency had 14977 electors, including 7698 males and 7279 females.

While NPF secured 38.8 per cent votes, NDPP managed to bag 25.2 per cent. The BJP got 15.3 per cent votes and NPP secured 6.9 per cent. In 2018, Nagaland saw 9 parties register to contest the elections along with an additional 11 Independent candidates.