Nagaland Election: Thonoknyu Assembly constituency result 2023

In Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, Thonoknyu constituency (AC No. 57) in Tuensang district voted on February 27. Over 13.9 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Nagaland polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Nagaland is scheduled to end on March 12, 2023.

Thonoknyu is among the 2 seats won by NPEP in 2018 elections.

In Nagaland election 2018, NPEP candidate L.Khumo Khiamniungan won Thonoknyu Assembly constituency seat after securing 8389 votes. The NPEP candidate defeated NPF candidate S.Heno Khiamniungan by a margin of 1766 votes.

In 2018, Thonoknyu constituency had 18484 electors, including 9540 males and 8944 females.

While NPF secured 38.8 per cent votes, NDPP managed to bag 25.2 per cent. The BJP got 15.3 per cent votes and NPP secured 6.9 per cent.In 2018, Nagaland saw 9 parties register to contest the elections along with an additional 11 Independent candidates.