Nagaland Election: Tuensang Sadar-ii Assembly constituency result 2023

In Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, Tuensang Sadar-ii constituency (AC No. 54) in Tuensang district voted on February 27. Over 13.9 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Nagaland polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Nagaland is scheduled to end on March 12, 2023.

Tuensang Sadar-ii is one of the 26 Assembly seats won by the NPF in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Tuensang Sadar-ii constituency in the Nagaland election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Nagaland election 2018, NPF candidate Kejong Chang won Tuensang Sadar-ii Assembly constituency seat after securing 6204 votes. The NPF candidate defeated NCP candidate H Zungkum Chang by a margin of 1799 votes.

In 2018, Tuensang Sadar-ii constituency had 15102 electors, including 7836 males and 7266 females.

While NPF secured 38.8 per cent votes, NDPP managed to bag 25.2 per cent. The BJP got 15.3 per cent votes and NPP secured 6.9 per cent.In 2018, Nagaland saw 9 parties register to contest the elections along with an additional 11 Independent candidates.