Nagaland Election: Western Angami Assembly constituency result 2023

In Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, Western Angami constituency (AC No. 8) in Kohima district voted on February 27. Over 13.9 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Nagaland polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Nagaland is scheduled to end on March 12, 2023.

Western Angami is one of the 26 Assembly seats won by the NPF in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Western Angami constituency in the Nagaland election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Nagaland election 2018, NPF candidate Keneizhakho Nakhro won Western Angami Assembly constituency seat after securing 16909 votes. The NPF candidate defeated NDPP candidate Er.Kevisekho Kruse by a margin of 838 votes.

In 2018, Western Angami constituency had 16909 electors, including 8251 males and 8658 females.

While NPF secured 38.8 per cent votes, NDPP managed to bag 25.2 per cent. The BJP got 15.3 per cent votes and NPP secured 6.9 per cent. In 2018, Nagaland saw 9 parties register to contest the elections along with an additional 11 Independent candidates.