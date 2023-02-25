Nagaland Election: Wokha Assembly constituency result 2023

In Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, Wokha constituency (AC No. 38) in Wokha district voted on February 27. Over 13.9 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Nagaland polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Nagaland is scheduled to end on March 12, 2023.

Wokha is one of the 26 Assembly seats won by the NPF in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Wokha constituency in the Nagaland election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Nagaland election 2018, NPF candidate Dr. Chumben Murry won Wokha Assembly constituency seat after securing 14870 votes. The NPF candidate defeated JD(U) candidate Y. Mhonbemo Humtsoe by a margin of 2992 votes.

In 2018, Wokha constituency had 31361 electors, including 15952 males and 15409 females.

While NPF secured 38.8 per cent votes, NDPP managed to bag 25.2 per cent. The BJP got 15.3 per cent votes and NPP secured 6.9 per cent. In 2018, Nagaland saw 9 parties register to contest the elections along with an additional 11 Independent candidates.