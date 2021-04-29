Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Mudaliarpet Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Mudaliarpet Assembly Constituency (AC No 18) in Puducherry district went to polls on April 6, 2021.
Puducherry Election Result 2021: Mudaliarpet Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate A. Baskar won Mudaliarpet constituency seat by a margin of 19.30% beating All India N.R. Congress candidate V. Balan by 5387 votes.
