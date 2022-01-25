Congress's 'Avengers' clip sets stage for Punjab poll battle

A short video clip put up by the Congress overlaying its Punjab leaders as warriors in a scene straight out of the Hollywood superhero movie ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has created a buzz ahead of polls in the border state.

The interesting part in the video clip is the party’s choice of the animated warrior in lead role even as the Congress continues to suffer the enigma over its CM’s face for the ensuing polls. The Congress portrays chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the warrior ‘Thor’ in lead role in the clip with his face superimposed over Chris Hemsworth's.

Channi exhibits his fighting skills in the clip swinging the iconic hammer while synergising thunder and lightning to pound his opponents - Prime Minister Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, Capt Amarinder Singh and Sukhbir Badal who are shown as ‘alien enemies’ in animated form with their face overlaid.

Congress state President Navjot Singh Sidhu too appears somewhat arguably sidelined in the clip as a warrior fighting alongside Channi. Sidhu is keen to be declared as the chief ministerial face of the Congress even as the party has stuck to its position, at least so far, that the Congress in Punjab will fight under collective leadership. Former party chief Sunil Jakhar, a Hindu face, is exhibited as another animated warrior who sprints along with Channi fearlessly straight into the enemy territory to kill them. To avoid any discordant tones, the Congress in Punjab is spinning the narrative around the ‘Channi-Sidhu-Jakhar’ combo to seek patronage of the Dalit, Jat Sikh and Hindu voters.

We will do whatever it takes to redeem our beloved state from the clutches of evil forces working against the interest of Punjab and its people. #CongressHiAyegi pic.twitter.com/6lVxqkN4VC — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) January 24, 2022

Of course, in the clip Rahul Gandhi is shown in a larger than life animated character as the ‘Iron Man’ character. Gandhi’s face is overlaid on the giant Iron Man attired in the red-silver suit. On the battlefield Rahul Gandhi shouts the war cry in Punjabi: “You will no longer be saved”. The surprise warrior on the battlefield from the Congress side is Partap Singh Bajwa, party’s Rajya Sabha MP and official nominee to contest the poll from Qadian assembly segment.

Along the battlefield clip, the Congress tweeted “We will do whatever it takes to redeem our beloved state from the clutches of evil forces working against the interest of Punjab and its people.” It has the hashtag #CongressHiAyegi (Only Congress will come to power). Some days ago, a video of actor Sonu Singh went viral with Channi’s picture galore where the actor is seen to be hinting at Channi as the CM face.

