<p>New Delhi: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/droupadi-murmu">Droupadi Murmu</a> on Sunday gave her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, the Rural Development Ministry said.</p>.<p>The VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, was passed by Parliament, amid opposition protests.</p>.Why the proposed VB–G RAM G bill raises concerns over federalism and wages.<p>It seeks to replace the existing rural employment law, MGNREGA, and guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household per financial year.</p>.<p>According to the government, the new scheme aims to establish a rural development framework aligned with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. </p>