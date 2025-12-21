Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

G RAM G Bill gets President's assent

It seeks to replace the existing rural employment law, MGNREGA, and guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household per financial year.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 12:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 12:21 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuMGNREGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us