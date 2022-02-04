DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

DH Radio | The Poll Whistle: Captain versus Congress in Punjab elections?

Will it be Captain versus Congress or a multi-polar drama in Punjab this time?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 04 2022, 08:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 08:17 ist
Former Punjab CM and Punjab Lok Congress convener Captain Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

In this second episode of the Poll Whistle series, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan interacts with Deccan Herald's political editor Anand Mishra to understand the dynamics of the Punjab State elections. 

Multiple political alliances make it a very engaging election this time. 

Listen in...

