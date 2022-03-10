From stand-up comedian to Punjab CM: How Bhagwant Mann delivered his perfect punchline

Bhagwant Mann is the man of the moment in Punjab. Winning by a huge margin of over 58,000 votes, the charismatic Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is set to take his oath as the next Punjab Chief Minister. So, what helped the comedian-turned-politician deliver his perfect punchline in the state's Assembly elections?

Bhagwant Mann alias Jugnu, a two-time MP from Sangrur and the party's state unit chief, proved to be a strong challenger to mainstream political parties because of his image, which is free of the taint of corruption, and his prolific Punjabi oratory skills that connected well with voters.

Mann worked at the grassroots level to augment the party footprint amid massive internal wrangling and desertions by prominent leaders. His regular lifestyle, without ostentation or flamboyance, made him a mass leader. Known as a profound comic actor, his narrative and public posturing remained simple, straightforward and appealing throughout his campaign.

He is known as someone who calls a spade a spade, even when it has meant expressing displeasure against his party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In 2018, Mann resigned from the post of party president after Kejriwal apologised to former Punjab minister and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for allegations against him for his alleged involvement in the drug trade. Mann today stands vindicated as the state crime branch has booked Majithia in a drug case.

Mann has proven his mettle as a politician time and again. The AAP can now look ahead and finally shed the 'Delhi party' tag. At the head of a major state government, AAP leaders believe this thumping victory will give people in other states the confidence to look at their party in a different light and see them as a party of governance. This may be the moment for the AAP to step into the national political spotlight and the party owes a huge debt to Bhagwant Mann.

