Punjab Assembly Elections: Ludhiana Central Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Ludhiana Central Assembly Constituency (AC No. 63) in Ludhiana district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Ludhiana Central Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Surinder Kumar Dawar won Ludhiana Central constituency seat securing 47871 votes, beating BJP candidate Gurdev Sharma Debi by a margin of 20480 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ludhiana Central constituency were 147646. Of that, 1,01,948 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

