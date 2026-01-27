<p>The penultimate day of Sail India, Asian Games Trials - II in Mumbai saw the Arabian Sea come alive with a "corsair’s dream"—robust winds gusting from 10 to 18 knots. In the iQFOiL class, Aditya Sangwan navigated the chop with clinical precision to claim the lead, while the indomitable Vishnu Saravanan maintained his relentless hegemony in the ILCA 7.</p>.Abhishek Sharma: India's 'cheat code' for T20I World Cup.<p>The tandem disciplines were equally fierce: Uma Chauhan and Sudhanshu Shekhar dominated the 470s, and Prince Noble and Manu Francis showcased stellar synergy in the 49er. As the fleet prepares for tomorrow’s finale fate of many will be decided and path to Asian Games Glory would be set.</p>