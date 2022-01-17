Punjab Assembly elections to now be held on February 20

Punjab Assembly elections will be held on February 20 as the Election Commission (EC) rescheduled the polls after demands by various political parties.

Earlier today, the Election Commission held a meeting to discuss demands by various political parties to defer the February 14 Assembly polls in Punjab in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had urged the EC to defer the polls by six days in view of the Jayanti.

Similar requests have been made by other parties, including the BJP and BSP to postpone the single-phase poll.



