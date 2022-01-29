Punjab polls: AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann files nomination from Dhuri

AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann on Saturday filed his nomination papers from the Dhuri assembly segment, saying he expects that people of this constituency will ensure victory for him with the biggest margin in Punjab.

Mann was accompanied by his mother during the filing of nomination papers.

It is the time for writing history for the Dhuri assembly segment, Mann told the reporters.

"I expect that the people of Dhuri will make this seat victorious with the biggest margin in Punjab," he said.

He further said people of Dhuri want to change and said that he was happy that he has been nominated by his party from this assembly segment.

"Dhuri will be made a model assembly constituency," he said.

Mann is a two-time MP from Sangrur parliamentary constituency. Dhuri is one of the assembly constituencies of Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

Replying to a question, Mann said corruption, unemployment, mafia raj, inflation were among the major issues of the state.

Asked that his rival opponents accuse him of missing from this constituency, Mann said he stays in Dhuri and visits villages of this constituency.

Presently, Dhuri is represented by Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy who is again seeking re-election from this seat. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded former Sangrur legislator Parkash Chand Garg from this seat.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

