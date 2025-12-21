Menu
BJP wins president’s post in four out of five local bodies in Latur

The BJP bagged the president’s post in Udgir, Ahmedpur, Nilanga and Renapur local bodies, while its Mahayuti ally NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won the seat in Ausa, they said.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 12:40 IST
Published 21 December 2025, 12:40 IST
