Criminals will face 'bulldozer' after UP polls results: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday warned criminals that they would face the “bulldozer” once the elections results are out.

Adityanath was addressing a public rally in Tarauli village of Chhatta assembly constituency.

Also Read: There was 'Bahubali' in every district under SP, but it is 'Bajrangbali' now: Shah

“Bulldozer will move against unsocial elements and mafia after March 10,” Adityanath said, apparently referring to the raising of illegally-constructed buildings by criminals.

He said they will be sent “notices” for their involvement in criminal activities.

He also assured that that the killers of Ramveer - a village Pradhan who was shot dead last week - will not be spared.

The CM referred to riots in Kosi Kalan in Mathura and Muzaffarnagar that broke out under the Samajwadi Party government.

He alleged Hindus were killed in those riots and property of traders was devastated incited by activists of Samajwadi Party.

Adityanath said during the SP regime people were implicated in false cases and massive firing was done on “Ram Bhakts”.

He said the colour of the cap of SP has been stained with their blood.

Also Read: How star campaigners are turning filmy in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

“How astonishing is it that in spite of such acts, they are shamelessly asking people to support them,” he said in his campaign speech in support of UP minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary.

The CM also addressed public meetings in Goverdhan, campaigning for BJP candidate Megh Shyam, and in Mathura where he campaigned for cabinet minister Srikant Sharma.

Adityanath also claimed that the third wave of Covid will be over within a week.

He complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the pandemic and held responsible massive vaccination for the stemming of the third wave.

He said during the peak of Covid he and his fellow party members worked to help people, while “none of the leaders or activists of SP, BSP, or Congress came out of the four walls of their house”.

He said the UP government is distributing tablets and smart phone among youths to pave the way for their proper online study.

Adityanath announced that Chhatta Sugar mill has been green-lighted and funds to that end have also been released.

Besides the sugar mill, the farmers of the area will now also be benefited from the purchase of one lakh metric ton potato by PepsiCo, the Chief Minister said.

He said factories during the SP regime were not established in the area owing to poor law and order as even people were unsafe then.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: