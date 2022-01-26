In UP polls, Kafeel Khan may also contest against Yogi

In Uttar Pradesh polls, Kafeel Khan may also contest against Yogi Adityanath

Azad Samaj Party chief, Chandra Shekhar, has already announced that he would be contesting against Yogi Adityanath

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 26 2022, 10:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 10:12 ist
Yogi Adityanath and Dr Kafeel Khan. Credit: PTI Photos

Dr Kafeel Khan, the Gorakhpur paediatrician who was sacked from his job by the Yogi Adityanath government, may contest the upcoming elections against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Dr Khan said that many political parties are in touch with him.

"I have not decided yet, but I may contest against Yogi Adityanath. Many parties have approached me," Dr Khan said.

Also Read | Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar alias Ravan to contest against Yogi Adityanath

Azad Samaj Party chief, Chandra Shekhar, has already announced that he would be contesting against Yogi Adityanath.

Dr Khan said, "Chandrashekhar is a friend. We were together in jail. I will speak to him."

Despite an inquiry commission clearing him of "corruption and negligence charges" leading to the death of over 60 children due to encephalitis in 2017, Kafeel Khan was terminated from his job last year.

The Allahabad HC had ordered the release of Khan from jail after dropping charges under the NSA in 2021.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kafeel Khan
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India News
Indian Politics
Assembly Elections 2022
Yogi Adityanath
BJP

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?

73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?

Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore

Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore

Pride in heart sustains India's poorly-paid flag-makers

Pride in heart sustains India's poorly-paid flag-makers

Patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022

Patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022

Afghan turmoil drives India's Central Asia push

Afghan turmoil drives India's Central Asia push

R-Day 2022: Famous places lit up in tricolour

R-Day 2022: Famous places lit up in tricolour

DH Toon | When will we abide with the constitution?

DH Toon | When will we abide with the constitution?

Thailand first in Asia to decriminalise marijuana

Thailand first in Asia to decriminalise marijuana

Beijing Games: Hugs discouraged but condoms available

Beijing Games: Hugs discouraged but condoms available

 