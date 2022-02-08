Mamata Banerjee calls for 'Nobel Prize' to Yogi Adityanath over 'Shimla in May-June' remark

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sarcastically called for Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to be given a 'Nobel Prize' over his remarks that he knew how to fix the 'goons' of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and "take the heat" out of them as he could "make Shimla in May-June".

"Yogiji ko Nobel Prize milna chahiye for environment," Mamata told reporters here when asked to comment on Adityanath's remarks.

"March aane dijiye sabki garmi nikal doonga...May-June mein Shimla bana doonga" (let the month of March come I will fix them...I will make them feel like they are in Shimla in May-June), Adityanath had said while addressing election meetings at Kairana recently.

Not wanting to be left behind, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and the RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary too retorted to the remarks.

"In BJP walon ko bahut charbi ho gayi hai...ise kam kar do chunav mein hame vote dekar...inko das March ke baad kambal dekar Gorakhpur Mutt mein bhej den" (these BJP people have put on a lot of fat...you (people) need to vote for us in large numbers so that it melts after the polls...give him (Adityanath) a blanket and send him back to his Mutt at Gorakhpur), Jayant said in his election meetings.

