Mayawati not to contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati will not contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, party general secretary S C Misra said here on Tuesday.
Misra said he will also not contest the state elections, which will be held in seven phases starting February 10.
Track Assembly Elections Live Updates Here
Since elections are being held in several states, including Punjab and Uttarakhand, along with Uttar Pradesh, the BSP president will not contest the polls and help party candidates win, Misra said.
Currently, Mayawati is neither a legislator nor an MP. Misra is a Rajya Sabha member.
The BSP will contest all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh alone.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study
Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication
Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy
DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis
16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit
Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?
Comeback kings India eye history
What is our ‘Dharma’ now?
2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year