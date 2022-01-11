Mayawati not to contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls

Mayawati not to contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls

Currently, Mayawati is neither a legislator nor an MP

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 11 2022, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 15:41 ist
Former Chief Minister Mayawati. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati will not contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, party general secretary S C Misra said here on Tuesday.

Misra said he will also not contest the state elections, which will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

Since elections are being held in several states, including Punjab and Uttarakhand, along with Uttar Pradesh, the BSP president will not contest the polls and help party candidates win, Misra said.

Currently, Mayawati is neither a legislator nor an MP. Misra is a Rajya Sabha member.

The BSP will contest all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh alone.

