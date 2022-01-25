‘Not opinion, opium polls’: Akhilesh slams surveys predicting BJP’s win in UP

Days after the Samajwadi Party demanded a ban on opinion polls in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, party chief Akhilesh Yadav called surveys predicting BJP’s return to power “opium polls” and termed CM Yogi Adityanath the “biggest liar”.

Akhilesh slammed the surveys for misleading people without any proof or facts. “These are not opinion polls. These are opium polls. We don't know in what drugged state they are showing such figures and data,” he told NDTV in an interview.

“Their MLAs are unable to enter constituencies. They are being beaten up. Their MPs are attacked. Most of all, their Deputy Chief Minister is humiliated. A party whose MLA, MP and minister are being humiliated like this and when it is obvious that the public is against them, then what opinion poll are they showing?” the SP chief demanded.

A majority of opinion polls predicted the BJP returning to form a government in the Hindi-speaking state albeit with fewer seats than its last powerful mandate. The polls put Samajwadi Party in a strong position, with close to 150 seats. This would be a leap from the 49 seats it won in 2017.

Calling BJP’s campaigns and promises ‘jumlas’, Akhilesh said every person in the state was affected by inflation and joblessness and the saffron party refused to talk about it.

Commenting on BJP’s promise of free electricity, he said, “What does the Chief Minister know about electricity factors? There is no bigger a liar than the CM. He should tell us whether he has set up a single electricity unit in the past four-and-a-half years."

Akhilesh questioned BJP over its preparedness for virtual campaigning. "Their studios were all ready. They knew there was a possibility of digital campaigning, so they kept their infrastructure ready. Did they know the Election Commission would ban physical rallies?"

Remaining tight-lipped on Aparna Yadav’s induction in BJP, Akhilesh said SP does not split families like the BJP does. “If we wanted, we could also cause fights within many BJP homes.”

