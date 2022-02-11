Previous UP govt casteist, Modi worked for all: Shah

Previous government in Uttar Pradesh casteist, Modi worked for welfare of all: Amit Shah

'Mafias are not visible in Uttar Pradesh. Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari are in jail,' Shah said

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 11 2022, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 18:36 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday termed the governments formed before the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh as "casteist" and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked for the welfare of all castes.

At an election meeting in Aonla of Bareilly district, Shah said that as BJP president in 2017 he had promised his party would end "gundaa raj' in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Work on National Cooperation Policy gathering pace

The Yogi Adityanath government has kept the promise, he claimed. "Mafias are not visible in Uttar Pradesh. Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari are in jail," Shah said.

Training his guns at the opposition parties, Shah said, "The previous governments of Uttar Pradesh were casteists. When the SP (Samajwadi Party) came (to power), work was done for one caste. When the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) was in power, then work was done for the other caste. Modi Ji did development for all and worked for all castes with the 'sabka saath, sabka vishvaas' (mantra)."

"When the SP or BSP was in power mafia was ruling the roost in the state. Narendra Modi Ji and Yogi Ji have sent them to jail," he added.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Amit Shah
Indian Politics
BJP
Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us

What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey

From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey

'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama

'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama

A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row

A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

 