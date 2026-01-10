<p>An AI-generated video in support of HD Kumaraswamy and featuring CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">Siddaramaiah</a>, Deputy CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> is doing the rounds on social media. A fan page posted the clip on X with the caption, "The wait ends in 2028." </p><p>What's the viral video all about? If you were wondering just that, we have you covered. The clip, which runs lesser than a minute, shows the Karnataka-based leaders in a dramatic cinema-like scene. It opens with the AI avatar of DKS, in a cowboy appearance, saying, "We want to loot this state peacefully." </p>.'Three parties on paper, but only two really count': DK Shivakumar says JD(S) merging with BJP will help Congress.<p>Siddu's AI version then checks if the people think <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/corrupt-land-grabber-kumaraswamy-hits-back-at-d-k-shivakumar-over-bjp-jds-merger-remark-3857223">HD Kumaraswamy</a> would ever rejoin Karnataka politics. "Do you think he'll return to state politics?" The quick answer, "I don't think so," opines 'DKS'. </p>.<p>He is currently the Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises of India. </p><p>Seconds into the footage, a car arrives and a man steps out of it. Who's it? HD Kumaraswamy? </p><p>His entry is visualised in an action scene. "Daddy is home," says the AI representation of HDK. </p>.'Siddaramaiah should become Trump’s economic adviser': HD Kumaraswamy.<p>Speaking to <em>News18 Kannada</em>, DK Suresh addressed what the AI video suggested, HDK's return to state politics. He said the whole point of discussing whether 'Daddy' will be back in Karnataka politics is "only after he submits resignation" from his incumbent position. "Why to bring him here (State), are you not happy seeing him there (in the Centre)?" said the political leader. </p><p>Meanwhile, as the video rolled out online, multiple users commented on it. "I will vote HDK only," one wrote. "Waiting," said another user. One common reaction was a flood of laughter emojis. </p>