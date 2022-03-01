UP polls seem to be of 'chhalia' versus Ballia: Akhilesh

UP polls seem to be 'chhalia' versus Ballia: Akhilesh

  Mar 01 2022
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 17:10 ist

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections seem to be of "chhalia" (deceit) versus Ballia.

Addressing an election meeting in the Phephana assembly constituency, Yadav said, "The BJP had promised to double the income of farmers if voted to power. Farmers should say if their income has doubled? Are the farmers getting fertilisers? Are their crops purchased on MSP?"

"People of Ballia know how many times the BJP has cheated them. They have cheated you so many times that this election is appearing to be of 'chhalia' versus Ballia," he said.

The BJP's partners have also come to know of its lies, the SP chief said, intensifying his attack on the ruling party.

"The people of Ballia have always given a new direction to politics. This is not an ordinary election. This is an election to save the Constitution and democracy. I am happy that along with 'samajwadis', 'Ambedkarwadis' are involved in saving the democracy and the Constitution," he said.

If the SP is voted to power, the pace of development will be accelerated, and it will lead to the prosperity of farmers and jobs for the youth, Yadav added.

