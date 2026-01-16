<p class="bodytext">A series of book meetups for the deaf is gaining traction among the community in Bengaluru. At these free sessions, participants discuss poems, short stories, essays, and book excerpts through Indian Sign Language (ISL). On select occasions, when authors or allies who are not deaf are invited, ISL interpreters are brought in to facilitate communication.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The initiative, called Deaf Bookwave, began in April 2025 with nine participants. Its latest Bengaluru edition, held on January 11, drew 32 participants and included an author interaction. It has also evolved into a travelling book club, with editions held in Mysuru, Hubballi, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p class="bodytext">The meetups do not follow a fixed schedule, as the community depends on venues that offer space free of cost.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Deaf Bookwave was started by 22-year-old Parmeet Singh from Delhi, who is currently studying psychology and English in Bengaluru. “Most reading spaces rely on spoken or written language, which leaves deaf people out. Deaf Bookwave was created to bring the community together and give deaf readers a space to express and explore their perspectives,” shares Singh, who is a CODA (Child of deaf adults).</p>.<p class="bodytext">An avid reader of romance and poetry, Singh says the meetups have enriched his reading habit. “Different deaf readers interpret the same text in different ways, shaped by their lived experiences. These exchanges have made reading more meaningful and less isolating.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Each meetup centres on a theme, ranging from emotions to identity, love, loss, mental health, and silence. Bengaluru editions have also hosted authors such as Sunil Upasana, Yuvraj G, and Romana Shaikh.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Most regular attendees are between 18 and 35 years of age. Singh says while the meetup is open to participants under 18, their turnout remains low due to parental concerns about independent participation. This, he adds, is precisely why ISL-led, deaf-centred spaces like Deaf Bookwave are needed.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>Write to @deaf_bookwave on Instagram or email deafbookwave@gmail.com.</em></span></p>