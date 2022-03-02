Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Baheri Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Baheri Assembly Constituency (AC No. 118) in Bareilly district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Baheri Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Chhatra Pal Singh won Baheri constituency seat securing 108846 votes, beating BSP candidate Naseem Ahmad by a margin of 42837 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Baheri constituency were 344388. Of that, 2,46,306 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Baheri assembly constituency.