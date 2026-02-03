Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia
LIVE

Parliament Budget Session Updates | NDA in huddle after Rahul Gandhi's speech makes waves in Lok Sabha

Hello Readers! Yesterday, a major political row erupted in the lower House of Parliament as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sought to quote in the Lok Sabha from an unpublished 'memoir' of former Army chief M M Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict. Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju grew angry at Gandhi's actions and accused him of misleading the House and belittling the armed forces. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 04:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Highlights
08:2103 Feb 2026

Parliament Budget Session Updates | 'Rahul Gandhi making fun of Army, India's foreign policy': BJP leaders lash out at LoP over Naravane memoir row

08:2103 Feb 2026

Parliament Budget Session Updates | 'Questions on border security & crucial matter should be allowed': Akhilesh comes out in Rahul's support amid Naravane memoir row

08:2103 Feb 2026

Parliament Budget Session Updates | 'Scared of one quote': Rahul, BJP lock horns over ex-Army chief's memoir in Lok Sabha

09:4703 Feb 2026

 Both Houses to continue discussion on motion of 'Thanks to President's address'

09:4303 Feb 2026

PM Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament Annexe Building to attend the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting

08:2103 Feb 2026

Parliament Budget Session Updates | Congress MPs to meet at 10:30 am to fine-tune floor strategy

08:2103 Feb 2026

Parliament Budget Session Updates | 'Rahul Gandhi making fun of Army, India's foreign policy': BJP leaders lash out at LoP over Naravane memoir row

08:2103 Feb 2026

Parliament Budget Session Updates | 'Questions on border security & crucial matter should be allowed': Akhilesh comes out in Rahul's support amid Naravane memoir row

Published 03 February 2026, 03:17 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiUnion BudgetNarendra ModiParliamentRajnath SinghLok SabhaRajya SabhaAkhilesh YadavOm BirlabudgetmemoirM M Naravane

Follow us on :

Follow Us