LIVE Parliament Budget Session Updates | NDA in huddle after Rahul Gandhi's speech makes waves in Lok Sabha

Hello Readers! Yesterday, a major political row erupted in the lower House of Parliament as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sought to quote in the Lok Sabha from an unpublished 'memoir' of former Army chief M M Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict. Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju grew angry at Gandhi's actions and accused him of misleading the House and belittling the armed forces. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.