Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Balamau Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Balamau Assembly Constituency (AC No. 160) in Hardoi district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Balamau Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ram Pal Verma won Balamau constituency seat securing 74917 votes, beating BSP candidate Neelu Satyarthi by a margin of 22888 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Balamau constituency were 347475. Of that, 1,85,992 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Balamau assembly constituency.