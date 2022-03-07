Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Gorakhpur Rural Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Gorakhpur Rural Assembly Constituency (AC No. 323) in Gorakhpur district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Gorakhpur Rural Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Bipin Singh won Gorakhpur Rural constituency seat securing 83686 votes, beating SP candidate Vijay Bahadur Yadav by a margin of 4410 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gorakhpur Rural constituency were 394353. Of that, 2,34,329 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gorakhpur Rural assembly constituency.