<p>Hyderabad: Of the at least 42 people who died a fire after a bus travelling from Mecca to Madinah in Saudi Arabia collided with a diesel tanker, 16 are reported to be from Hyderabad’s Bazaar Ghat area. </p><p>The Telangana government is trying to gather information regarding the victims from the Indian consulate in Saudi Arabia. </p><p>The Telangana government has setup a control room at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to monitor details and relief measures and to provide information to the families and relatives.</p><p>Senior officials at the Telangana Bhavan are in direct contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Efforts are underway to ascertain the full details of the accident and confirm how many individuals from Telangana were involved, said the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office. </p>.At least 42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision in Saudi Arabia's Madinah; control room set up in Jeddah.<p>Telangana Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a> expressed deep shock over the bus accident in Saudi Arabia. </p><p>The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to gather complete details, including how many people from Telangana were involved. He advised them to coordinate with officials from the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy, and to initiate necessary relief measures, if required.</p>.<p><strong>Control room numbers</strong></p><p>Control room contact numbers at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi:</p><p>V Vandhana, PS to Resident Commissioner and Liaison Head: +919871999044</p><p>C H Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer: +919958322143</p><p>Rakshith Nail, Liaison Officer: +919643723157.</p>