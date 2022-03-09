Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Hathras Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Hathras Assembly Constituency (AC No. 78) in Mahamaya Nagar district went to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Hathras Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Hari Shankar Mahor won Hathras constituency seat securing 133840 votes, beating BSP candidate Braj Mohan Rahi by a margin of 70661 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Hathras constituency were 384610. Of that, 2,37,298 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in Hathras assembly constituency.