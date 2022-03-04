Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Raniganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Raniganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 250) in Pratapgarh district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Raniganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Abhay Kumar Alias Dhiraj Ojha won Raniganj constituency seat securing 67031 votes, beating BSP candidate Shakeel Ahmad Khan by a margin of 9009 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Raniganj constituency were 315821. Of that, 1,75,931 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Raniganj assembly constituency.