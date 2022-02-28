Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Manglore Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Manglore Assembly Constituency (AC No. 33) in Hardwar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Manglore Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin won Manglore constituency seat securing 31,352 votes, beating BSP candidate Sarwat Kareem Ansari by a margin of 2,668 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Manglore constituency were 1,03,802. Of that, 80,913 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Manglore assembly constituency.